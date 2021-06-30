Software Developer (Full stack Java) at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

The Job Requirements:

Must be proficient in:

Full Stack Java Developer

Java Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly

Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI

Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)

SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)

Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring

Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts

Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security

Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Knowledge in: REST-API, API-Design, Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins

Non-Technical

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

Great attention to detail.

Good leadership skills.

Outputs:

Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions

Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.

Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

Project management of all technology development initiatives

Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.

Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.

Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Minimum NQF 6 / 7 in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years experience in software development

3-5 years Project Management experience advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position