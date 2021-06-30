We have a new exciting position available for an Internal Audit Data Analyst to join our clients team within the FMCG vertical in Stellenbosch.
Stellenbosch is known for its natural beauty and oak-lined avenues, Cape Dutch architecture, history and culture and of course its wine routes, so despite its heritage it retains a youthful [URL Removed] position comes with excellent company perks and is set in one of the best places to live in South Africa in our view with excellent facilities that will entertain every member of the family.
Location: Stellenbosch
Requirements:
- Qualification in computer science or relevant field
- 12+ years proven working experience as a data scientist, Data Analyst or similar role
- In depth understanding of data base infrastructure
- Knowledge of Data Mining
- Expertise in SQL or Oracle
- familiar with data virtualisation tools (Tableau, D3.js)
- High levels of computer literacy in MS office Suite and SAP
- exhibit sound judgement and proffessionalism in all aspects of the position
- Excellent communicastion skills
Responsibilities:
- Provide strategic focus and direction to the technical landscape and determine relevant opportunities in line with coporate strategies
- Implement and optimize the technical Architectural landscape through relevant research and design recommendations
- Build trusted business partner relationships
- Personal development and teamwork
Apply today for more info!
Desired Skills:
- Tableau
- Solutions Architect
- SQL
- Oracle
- D3.js
- Data Mining
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree