Solutions Architect

We have a new exciting position available for an Internal Audit Data Analyst to join our clients team within the FMCG vertical in Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch is known for its natural beauty and oak-lined avenues, Cape Dutch architecture, history and culture and of course its wine routes, so despite its heritage it retains a youthful [URL Removed] position comes with excellent company perks and is set in one of the best places to live in South Africa in our view with excellent facilities that will entertain every member of the family.

Location: Stellenbosch

Requirements:

Qualification in computer science or relevant field

12+ years proven working experience as a data scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

In depth understanding of data base infrastructure

Knowledge of Data Mining

Expertise in SQL or Oracle

familiar with data virtualisation tools (Tableau, D3.js)

High levels of computer literacy in MS office Suite and SAP

exhibit sound judgement and proffessionalism in all aspects of the position

Excellent communicastion skills

Responsibilities:

Provide strategic focus and direction to the technical landscape and determine relevant opportunities in line with coporate strategies

Implement and optimize the technical Architectural landscape through relevant research and design recommendations

Build trusted business partner relationships

Personal development and teamwork

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

Tableau

Solutions Architect

SQL

Oracle

D3.js

Data Mining

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position