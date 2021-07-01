Analyst Programmer

Jul 1, 2021

The purpose of the job is to provide effective technology support for the business including technical support for company products as well as internal infrastructure and IT support.
Duties & Responsibilities

  • Performs product development in line with company innovation roadmap
  • Defined support processes are followed and turnaround times are met
  • Following of an internal Change Control process
  • Perform data migration as per requirements for specific projects
  • Performs web development in line with company web innovation roadmap
    Desired Experience & Qualification
  • Minimum of 5 years experience at advanced to senior programming level in a service organisation;
  • Minimum of 3 years with Web Services and API’s in a service organisation
  • Exposure to different software products and an understanding of their implications at implementation level;
  • Proven experience in providing services in a software technology environment.
  • Good experience in the library/knowledge management industry
  • Sound Technical IT Skills
  • Minimum of 5 years experience with HTML, CSS, Javascript and Python or Java
  • Proven track record of all IT infrastructure, Software and Hardware implementation
  • Skills required:
  • Ability to program in the following programming languages – Java, C#, Perl, Python
  • Ability to assist the team and self manage
  • Ability to understand Web Services and API’s
  • Ability to liaise with fellow team members and obtain their support
  • Ability to communicate clearly with customers and to present product information
  • Ability to monitor / control delivery and institute corrective action when required
  • Ability to analyse the facts and make good decisions
  • Ability to read and write scripts in HTML, CSS and Javascript
  • Ability to promote the brand image with customers and prospective clients
  • Package & Remuneration
    500k -800k

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • PERL
  • C#
  • JAVA
  • WEB SERVICES
  • HTML
  • PYTHON

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position