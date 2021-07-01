Analyst Programmer

The purpose of the job is to provide effective technology support for the business including technical support for company products as well as internal infrastructure and IT support.

Duties & Responsibilities

Performs product development in line with company innovation roadmap

Defined support processes are followed and turnaround times are met

Following of an internal Change Control process

Perform data migration as per requirements for specific projects

Performs web development in line with company web innovation roadmap

Desired Experience & Qualification

Minimum of 5 years experience at advanced to senior programming level in a service organisation;

Minimum of 3 years with Web Services and API’s in a service organisation

Exposure to different software products and an understanding of their implications at implementation level;

Proven experience in providing services in a software technology environment.

Good experience in the library/knowledge management industry

Sound Technical IT Skills

Minimum of 5 years experience with HTML, CSS, Javascript and Python or Java

Proven track record of all IT infrastructure, Software and Hardware implementation

Skills required:

Ability to program in the following programming languages – Java, C#, Perl, Python

Ability to assist the team and self manage

Ability to understand Web Services and API’s

Ability to liaise with fellow team members and obtain their support

Ability to communicate clearly with customers and to present product information

Ability to monitor / control delivery and institute corrective action when required

Ability to analyse the facts and make good decisions

Ability to read and write scripts in HTML, CSS and Javascript

Ability to promote the brand image with customers and prospective clients

Package & Remuneration

500k -800k

Desired Skills:

CSS

Javascript

PERL

C#

JAVA

WEB SERVICES

HTML

PYTHON

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

