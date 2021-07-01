Axiz lowers entry-point for resellers to offer HPE’s GreenLake to SMBs

HPE recently made its flagship as-a-service product, GreenLake, accessible to small and midmarket end customers.

According to Traci Maynard, executive: edge consumer software and hardware, and HPE business unit manager at Axiz: “HPE’s GreenLake for SMBs is also a significant opportunity for distributors and resellers. It allows them to expand their ‘as-a-service’ strategy, enabling them to generate additional revenue, drive growth and further develop their expertise, while also better serving their key SMB end user customers.”

Aimed at distributors and channel partners, HPE now provides ‘right-sized’ HPE GreenLake packages with a competitive starting price point to help partners engage on deals with smaller customers adopting an IT-as-a-service model.

The HPE GreenLake offering for SMBs comes with a lower entry-level capacity of 15Tb and compute at four servers. At the same time, resellers having Partner Ready for Services Silver or above are eligible for 17% Pay For results in order to drive profitability for partners selling HPE GreenLake.

“HPE GreenLake brings the cloud experience to applications and data everywhere, enabling companies to adopt transformative technology faster and to simplify their operations. It delivers public cloud services and Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) for workloads – on premises, fully managed in a pay-per-use model at the edge, in colocations and in the data centre,” says Maynard.

“GreenLake offers faster time to value. To ramp up projects, end user customers do not have to embark on new procurement cycles – they simply sign a change order request and have additional equipment installed on-site quickly and easily.”