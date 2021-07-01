BI Developer (MS)

Jnr – Mid BI Developer (Microsoft)

12 month contract to start

Cape Town (must be based in cape town, while the team doesn’t go in every day, they do spend some time at the office together)

An entrepreneurial company, with a history of exceptional growth ha GPS is at their core, and have grown beyond this technology to embrace other sophisticated positioning technologies and, in doing so; they are changing the way the world works. Their solutions are used in over 140 countries, and we have incredibly diverse lines of business.

The companies employees represent this diversity and can be found in over 30 countries, working closely with their colleagues around the world. Due to the geographic, product and customer reach, there is plenty of room for exceptional people to grow. Come and place yourself with an innovative industry leader and position yourself for success.

About the role

The team is looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented Database Analyst/Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to join the Data and BI team. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, the role involves working with our professional services teams in the USA, South Africa, Brazil and Canada across multiple projects, both nationally and internationally. Your primary activities would be maintaining and enhancing an existing set of out-the-box reports, developing new reports, importing data from multiple data sources into an existing set of schemas, and expanding our Business Intelligence footprint via data warehousing and integration with other third-party BI tools.

We are looking for someone with a love of all things data, an appreciation of well-represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail. We offer a challenging and progressive environment centred on developing relationships, upskilling teams and embracing new technologies.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science / Data Analytics

2 – 3 years as a Database Analyst, BI Developer, or both

Fundamental skills in the following set of applications and technology are a must:

Structured Query Language

SQL Server Reporting Services – essential

Relational databases

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

Skills in the following set of needs are considered a significant advantage:

Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

SQL Server Analysis Services

SQL Server Integration Services

Experience with Case/Task management and Version control is an asset

Applications with prior Client/stakeholder engagement experience will be considered an advantage

Personal Attributes:

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a multinational environment and be willing and eager to travel

Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability

Good communication skills (written & verbal) Language

Excellent command of English (written and verbal)

Working knowledge of Spanish or Portuguese would be advantageous but not required

The Company is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modelling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, company-specific software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics.

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

ssrs

Microsoft BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position