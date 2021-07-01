Business Analyst – Collections

Our client, a leading name in the Education sector seeks a dynamic Business Analyst to join their team. The analyst will need to gather, interpret, and use data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimize results. The analyst will work closely with the retention & collection team to document collection & data requirements, define scope and objectives and formulate processes to achieve set goals & targets. Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating, and translating the data into value adding business solutions.

Requirements:

Work with the retention & collections team manager to develop a detailed debt collection analysis, outlining problems, opportunities, and solutions for the business.

Review debtor data & collection history with the retention & collection team and formulate collection strategies.

Interpret business needs of customers and translating them into application and operational requirement with the help of strong analytical and product management skills.

Analysis of collections data daily to support & co-ordinate the collections efforts.

Identify and report high risk accounts and recommend intervening actions to the business.

Provide critical input to ensure accurate allowance for doubtful account reserves.

Research and evaluate new technology, business models, and other innovations which could improve the department’s performance.

Collaborate proactively with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs and functional requirements and delivering use cases, interface designs as when required.

Challenge the presumptions of business units on how they can execute their strategies successfully.

Report weekly stats of collections to the Executive team.

Experience and Skills

Minimum 3 years’ experience as an analyst.

Advanced Excel skills.

ITS Integrator / TIBCO Jaspersoft / Power BI experience will be advantageous.

Ability to problem solve/analytical.

Good judgment / decision making.

Results driven.

Ability to multi-task.

Effective communication skills.

Organization skills

If you meet the above requirements, please send your comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Advanced Excel

TIBCO Jaspersoft

Power BI

ITS Integrator

Analayst

Business Analyst

Requirement Gathering

Business analysis

Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position