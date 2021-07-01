Business Analyst (Intermediate)

Our client is a company that values their people and invests time in learning and innovation. Working for them can afford you room for professional growth, and the chance to [URL Removed] are looking for a dynamic Business Analyst (Intermediate) to join their Front Office Domain team in Cape Town.

You will be working with key stakeholders to understand business direction, propose solutions, provide insight into business problems and assist the team in the implementation of long-term solutions. This role requires solid knowledge of asset management processes and business analysis experience in an IT context.

To apply, you need to have a relevant tertiary qualification with strong academic performance and a minimum of 3 years’ experience in an IT Business Analysis role preferably within the asset management space.

You need to have experience in application design and implementation as well as a good understanding of:

Investment Management;

System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) / SCRUM methodology;

methodology; Release processes and IT environments; and,

Testing methodologies.

Lastly, you need to be an independent thinker with strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and you need to have the ability to lead a team effectively.

If you think you are the person we’re searching for, then get in touch so we can chat further about why this could be a great career move for you. We look forward to learning about what you can bring to the table.

