Cobol Programmer

Our Client, based in Johannesburg, seeks a Cobol webservice/API programmer to join their team.

Minimum Experience: 6 Years

Duration of contract: 6-12 months

Required Skills and experience:

Cobol

CICS

Web Services – Rest and SOAP

JSON, XML and WSDL skills

Handling of tokens. (Experience in working with authorisation protocols like Oauth 2.0 / Client credentials)

Knowledge on JWT tokens

Knowledge on IBM API Manager (API GATEWAY)

Preferable if has experience of working with SOAP UI

Knowledge of best practice API deployments

API Exception handling

Knowledge share to rest of team

Define core API structures that will be scalable/usable for future requirements

