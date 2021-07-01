Cobol Programmer

Our Client, based in Johannesburg, seeks a Cobol webservice/API programmer to join their team.
Minimum Experience: 6 Years
Duration of contract: 6-12 months
Required Skills and experience:
- Cobol
- CICS
- Web Services – Rest and SOAP
- JSON, XML and WSDL skills
- Handling of tokens. (Experience in working with authorisation protocols like Oauth 2.0 / Client credentials)
- Knowledge on JWT tokens
- Knowledge on IBM API Manager (API GATEWAY)
- Preferable if has experience of working with SOAP UI
- Knowledge of best practice API deployments
- API Exception handling
- Knowledge share to rest of team
- Define core API structures that will be scalable/usable for future requirements
