Cobol Programmer

Jul 1, 2021

Our Client, based in Johannesburg, seeks a Cobol webservice/API programmer to join their team.

Minimum Experience: 6 Years

Duration of contract: 6-12 months

Required Skills and experience:

  • Cobol
  • CICS
  • Web Services – Rest and SOAP
  • JSON, XML and WSDL skills
  • Handling of tokens. (Experience in working with authorisation protocols like Oauth 2.0 / Client credentials)
  • Knowledge on JWT tokens
  • Knowledge on IBM API Manager (API GATEWAY)
  • Preferable if has experience of working with SOAP UI
  • Knowledge of best practice API deployments
  • API Exception handling
  • Knowledge share to rest of team
  • Define core API structures that will be scalable/usable for future requirements

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • json
  • rest
  • soap
  • cobol
  • cics
  • xml
  • oauth

