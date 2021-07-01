Data Analyst

Jul 1, 2021

The Role:

  • Checking the impact and statistical significance of the changes we introduce – usually in the form of A/B tests.
  • Providing ad hoc and exploratory analyses leading to better understanding of how customers interact with our service. You will not build business reports.
  • Discussing the outcomes of the analysis with Product managers and thus affecting the immediate choices in how our service evolves.

Skills and Experience: Experience

  • Passion for data and understanding how to manage it.
  • Experience processing, analyzing and visualizing data.
  • We work mostly with SQL and Python (especially using pandas andplotly), but we welcome anyone with similar experience (R, Matlab, SAGE or other statistical languages).
  • Attention to detail, patience to answer questions and dig deeper.
  • Willingness to learn and explore.
  • Good communication skills in English.
  • Knowledge of Spark, Delta Lake, or other open-source big-data tools, and distributed computing of large-scale data.
  • Experience with development and validation of machine learning models.
  • Good understanding of hypothesis testing (e.g.various statistical significance tests).

