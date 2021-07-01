Data Scientist

Our Client that is a well established company within the FMCG space. That holds a strong heritage, global reach, world-class people and the ability to do extraordinary things! Is seeking a Data Scientist (Data & Analytics) to join their Dynamic team.

Location:

Stellenbosch

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

Digital Marketing experience (Mandatory)

A relevant and recognised post-graduate qualification.

Minimum 3 years’ relevant data science or data analyst experience

Experience using business intelligence tools and data frameworks

Business process mapping abilities

Understanding of machine learning and operations research

Knowledge of R, Python and SQL.

Familiarity with Java, C# and SAP is an asset

interpreting data.

Exceptional research and analytical skills

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

Applies statistics, machine learning and advanced analytic approaches to solve critical business problems, turning the company’s volumes of big data into valuable and actionable insights

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms to answer business’ burning questions

Apply data visualisation techniques for the business to consume, where appropriate

Be a change agent within the organization to drive best practice as well as adoption of analytics solutions

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges

Collaborate with management to understand business and information needs

Building models (e.g. predictive and machine learning models) and scrutinising the data to address the hypotheses determined by the Data Analyst and BI Business Partner, in conjunction with the business owner.

Where applicable, undertaking data collection and pre-processing.

Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

Interpret and deliver the results of the findings, by visualization techniques, building data science apps, or narrating interesting stories about the solutions to the business owner

Collaborate with the Data Management and Corporate Services teams to improve data governance processes, data quality and other data management services

Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external customers and work partners

Work closely with the Data Analyst and business subject matter experts to deep dive into the data and develop further context to the information which they are exploring

Market research, as well as internal and external networks, to produce meaningful information to be shared and used in the organisation

Implemented new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost

Keep abreast of new advanced analytical techniques which can be applied to their everyday role to improve their impact to the business.

Purpose of the position:

Data Scientist is responsible for analysing large amounts of raw information to find patterns, build models to address business problems and present information using data visualization techniques.

