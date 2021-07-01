Data Scientist

Skills and Experience: Experience
- Passion for data and understanding how to manage it.
- Decent statistical knowledge and some experience with machine learning models.
- Experience processing, analyzing and visualizing data.
- We work mostly with SQL and Python (especially using pandas andplotly), but we will welcome anyone with a similar experience (R, Matlab, SAGE or other statistical languages).
- Attention to detail, patience to answer questions and dig deeper.
- Ability to take big and abstractquestionand break it down to smaller tasks.
- Willingness to learn and explore.
- Good communication skills in English.
- Knowledge of Spark, Delta Lake, or other open-source big-data tools, and distributed computing of large-scale data.
- Experience with development and validation of machine learning models.
- Good understanding of hypothesis testing (e.g. various statistical significance tests).