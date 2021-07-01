Data Scientist

Jul 1, 2021

Skills and Experience: Experience

  • Passion for data and understanding how to manage it.
  • Decent statistical knowledge and some experience with machine learning models.
  • Experience processing, analyzing and visualizing data.
  • We work mostly with SQL and Python (especially using pandas andplotly), but we will welcome anyone with a similar experience (R, Matlab, SAGE or other statistical languages).
  • Attention to detail, patience to answer questions and dig deeper.
  • Ability to take big and abstractquestionand break it down to smaller tasks.
  • Willingness to learn and explore.
  • Good communication skills in English.
  • Knowledge of Spark, Delta Lake, or other open-source big-data tools, and distributed computing of large-scale data.
  • Experience with development and validation of machine learning models.
  • Good understanding of hypothesis testing (e.g. various statistical significance tests).

