Jul 1, 2021

Our Client, based in Cape Town, seeks a DevOps Consultant to join their team.

Duration: 6-12 months

Required Experience: 10-12 years

Responsibilities:

  • Gather and analyze customer requirements, help lead continuous integration, delivery, automation, infrastructure-as-code efforts for multiple cloud service offerings
  • Provide technical, consultative, and delivery services to customers for DevOps initiatives.
  • Assist the team to develop offerings including proven architectures, proofs of concept, and best practices for delivery.
  • Utilize a variety of tools, techniques, and procedures to resolve problems.
  • Assist and support team members in executing projects on time.
  • Provide internal training and knowledge transfer to other technical consultants and staff, as requested or necessary.
  • Ensure application performance and availability (e.g. set up and manage APM tools, reduce latency, automation, etc.)
  • Monitor end-user analytics and app metrics to adjust infrastructure to ensure optimal performance
  • Enhance the deployment process to ensure that quality code without bugs is rolled out in a continuous manner, and that it does not negatively impact performance
  • Collect and analyze user feedback, rapidly act on it before users start to complain at a broad scale
  • Create a smooth process to detect error root causes and automate troubleshooting
  • Responsibility to break the wall between traditionally siloed Dev and Ops so that they could create software continuously as a single team, reduce waste and overwork, and deliver value in a cost-efficient manner.
  • Communicate DevOps values to all participants of product development process and educate them about specific principles, practices, methods of doing things in the DevOps environment.
  • Responsible for improving processes, instilling values, culture, explaining principles and practices, showcasing methods, helping others learn DevOps tools
  • Obtain and maintain certifications within the DevOps discipline

Desired Skills:

  • APM
  • dynatrace
  • traceview
  • appdynamics
  • opsview
  • datadog
  • devops

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

