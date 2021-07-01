DevOps Consultant

Our Client, based in Cape Town, seeks a DevOps Consultant to join their team.

Duration: 6-12 months

Required Experience: 10-12 years

Responsibilities:

Gather and analyze customer requirements, help lead continuous integration, delivery, automation, infrastructure-as-code efforts for multiple cloud service offerings

Provide technical, consultative, and delivery services to customers for DevOps initiatives.

Assist the team to develop offerings including proven architectures, proofs of concept, and best practices for delivery.

Utilize a variety of tools, techniques, and procedures to resolve problems.

Assist and support team members in executing projects on time.

Provide internal training and knowledge transfer to other technical consultants and staff, as requested or necessary.

Ensure application performance and availability (e.g. set up and manage APM tools, reduce latency, automation, etc.)

Monitor end-user analytics and app metrics to adjust infrastructure to ensure optimal performance

Enhance the deployment process to ensure that quality code without bugs is rolled out in a continuous manner, and that it does not negatively impact performance

Collect and analyze user feedback, rapidly act on it before users start to complain at a broad scale

Create a smooth process to detect error root causes and automate troubleshooting

Responsibility to break the wall between traditionally siloed Dev and Ops so that they could create software continuously as a single team, reduce waste and overwork, and deliver value in a cost-efficient manner.

Communicate DevOps values to all participants of product development process and educate them about specific principles, practices, methods of doing things in the DevOps environment.

Responsible for improving processes, instilling values, culture, explaining principles and practices, showcasing methods, helping others learn DevOps tools

Obtain and maintain certifications within the DevOps discipline

Desired Skills:

APM

dynatrace

traceview

appdynamics

opsview

datadog

devops

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

