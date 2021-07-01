Our Client, based in Cape Town, seeks a DevOps Consultant to join their team.
Duration: 6-12 months
Required Experience: 10-12 years
Responsibilities:
- Gather and analyze customer requirements, help lead continuous integration, delivery, automation, infrastructure-as-code efforts for multiple cloud service offerings
- Provide technical, consultative, and delivery services to customers for DevOps initiatives.
- Assist the team to develop offerings including proven architectures, proofs of concept, and best practices for delivery.
- Utilize a variety of tools, techniques, and procedures to resolve problems.
- Assist and support team members in executing projects on time.
- Provide internal training and knowledge transfer to other technical consultants and staff, as requested or necessary.
- Ensure application performance and availability (e.g. set up and manage APM tools, reduce latency, automation, etc.)
- Monitor end-user analytics and app metrics to adjust infrastructure to ensure optimal performance
- Enhance the deployment process to ensure that quality code without bugs is rolled out in a continuous manner, and that it does not negatively impact performance
- Collect and analyze user feedback, rapidly act on it before users start to complain at a broad scale
- Create a smooth process to detect error root causes and automate troubleshooting
- Responsibility to break the wall between traditionally siloed Dev and Ops so that they could create software continuously as a single team, reduce waste and overwork, and deliver value in a cost-efficient manner.
- Communicate DevOps values to all participants of product development process and educate them about specific principles, practices, methods of doing things in the DevOps environment.
- Responsible for improving processes, instilling values, culture, explaining principles and practices, showcasing methods, helping others learn DevOps tools
- Obtain and maintain certifications within the DevOps discipline
Desired Skills:
- APM
- dynatrace
- traceview
- appdynamics
- opsview
- datadog
- devops
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years