DevOps Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing global Software Specialist with a focus on providing Governance, Risk and Compliance Management and Reporting solutions, seeks the technical expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join its Joburg team. Your core role will be to build, test and maintain the infrastructure and tools to allow for quick development and release of software. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Software Engineering or similar discipline& Azure Certification AZ-400. You will also require 5 years suitable experience in a Development and Operations, or related IT, Computer, or Operations field, 3 years Cosmos DB, Azure SQL / Application Services / Storage / Redis Cache / PowerShell, etc. and MS SQL, CI/CD, IIS & Infrastructure Development. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY.DUTIES:DevOps

Build and setup new development tools and infrastructure.

Understand the needs of stakeholders and convey this to Developers.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Test and examine code written by others and analyse results.

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes.

Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Plan out projects and be involved in Project Management decisions.

IT Support

Manage, design, plan and support physical and virtual environments including Azure tenants for best performance and security through DevOps practices.

DevOps architectural practices including Infrastructure as a code management and deployment.

Brainstorm new ideas and ways to improve automated infrastructure implementations.

IT procurement and sustainable asset management.

Customer engagements and RFP document population.

Follow all best practices and procedures as established by company.

IT Strategy –

ISO 27 001 accreditation support, including ongoing compliance.

Adequate Disaster Recovery strategy, including Backup strategy and successful execution.

Stay current with Microsoft Partner requirements and liaise with Microsoft Account Manager maintaining sustainable relationships.

Partner certification requirements are met and communicated to management.

Information Systems adoption strategy.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Software Engineering, or related field.

Microsoft Azure Certification AZ-400.

Experience/Skills

5 Years previous experience in Development and Operations, or related IT, Computer, or Operations field.

3 Years previous experience with the following Microsoft Azure infrastructure services:

Azure SQL

Cosmos DB

Azure Application Services

Monitoring, Application Insights, and reporting

Azure PowerShell

Azure Front Door and load balancers

Identity and Authentication, SSO/Federation, AD/Azure AD, Azure KeyVault

Azure Storage

Azure Redis Cache Previous experience with Software Development (C#, Web Development, JavaScript), Infrastructure Development, or Development and Operations. Windows Server infrastructures, IIS, Azure Web Apps, MS SQL, CI/CD tools, scripting such as JavaScript, PowerShell and Agile workflow methodologies.



ATTRIBUTES:

Up to date on latest industry trends, able to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently.

Good interpersonal skills and communication with all levels of management.

Able to multitask, prioritise, and manage time efficiently.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

