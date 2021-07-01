Intermediate Software Engineers

Jul 1, 2021

We have a client looking for Intermediate Software Engineers to be based in Stellenbosch. Working in an agile software engineering team, the software is primarily browser-based, with our client providing the full stack either on-site or on a dedicated hosted environment. The software mainly utilises Java, Go or C++ for back-end services and JavaScript (TypeScript, Vue) for the front-end components. Containerisation is a primary focus with Docker, Docker Swarm and Linux as the target technologies.

Responsibilities

  • Use best practices for developing high quality software using conventions and standards.
  • Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.
  • Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks
  • Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code base.
  • Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done and follow these internal processes.
  • Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.
  • Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.
  • Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other developers or the release system.
  • Provide mentoring to junior team members.

Skills and Qualifications

  • 3-year degree in IT from a reputable institution with software development as focus in the programme, or;
  • 3-year BSc. Computer Science degree from a reputable institution is preferably.
  • 5 years work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting
  • languages
  • Experience in Java and browser scripting languages
  • Relational databases
  • REST-based services
  • Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies
  • Financial systems integration and financial systems
  • Version control systems
  • Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.

Please let me know if you are keen on having a discussion my email address is [Email Address Removed] or, you can reach me on my mobile (WhatsApp is better) on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed]; or email [Email Address Removed] for more information.

Learn more/Apply for this position