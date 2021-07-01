We have a client looking for Intermediate Software Engineers to be based in Stellenbosch. Working in an agile software engineering team, the software is primarily browser-based, with our client providing the full stack either on-site or on a dedicated hosted environment. The software mainly utilises Java, Go or C++ for back-end services and JavaScript (TypeScript, Vue) for the front-end components. Containerisation is a primary focus with Docker, Docker Swarm and Linux as the target technologies.
Responsibilities
- Use best practices for developing high quality software using conventions and standards.
- Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.
- Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks
- Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code base.
- Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done and follow these internal processes.
- Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.
- Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.
- Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other developers or the release system.
- Provide mentoring to junior team members.
Skills and Qualifications
- 3-year degree in IT from a reputable institution with software development as focus in the programme, or;
- 3-year BSc. Computer Science degree from a reputable institution is preferably.
- 5 years work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting
- languages
- Experience in Java and browser scripting languages
- Relational databases
- REST-based services
- Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies
- Financial systems integration and financial systems
- Version control systems
- Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.
