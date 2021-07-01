Mobile Developer

Intermediate/Senior Mobile Developer required for exciting opportunity based in Cape Town

Our client is looking for someone who loves building mobile experiences. They are building a worldwide platform and need your help to succeed. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then come and be part of our dedicated and successful team.

Requirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment

Mobile Application Development for iOS

Experience in Swift

University or related Computer Science degree/diploma

Advantageous- Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)- Android experience- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)- Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Does this sound like you?

Good attention to detail

Open to and willing to give critique

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution

Constantly learning about the things they are busy with and sharing with others

Salary starts at R720 000 p/a with great company perks such as daily breakfast, pizza if you work late, on-site gym access, group life insurance and paid maternity/paternity leave

Please contact Melinda Queck on [Phone Number Removed]; or email melinda @ [URL Removed]

You can apply online on our website [URL Removed] click on jobs tab

