Intermediate/Senior Mobile Developer required for exciting opportunity based in Cape Town
Our client is looking for someone who loves building mobile experiences. They are building a worldwide platform and need your help to succeed. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience then come and be part of our dedicated and successful team.
Requirements
- Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment
- Mobile Application Development for iOS
- Experience in Swift
- University or related Computer Science degree/diploma
Advantageous- Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)- Android experience- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)- Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)
Does this sound like you?
- Good attention to detail
- Open to and willing to give critique
- Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution
- Constantly learning about the things they are busy with and sharing with others
Salary starts at R720 000 p/a with great company perks such as daily breakfast, pizza if you work late, on-site gym access, group life insurance and paid maternity/paternity leave
Please contact Melinda Queck on [Phone Number Removed]; or email melinda @ [URL Removed]
You can apply online on our website [URL Removed] click on jobs tab
Desired Skills:
- Android
- ios
- swift
- microsoft web stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma