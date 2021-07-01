One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a .Net (C#) Full Stack Developer to join their Dynamic team.
Location:
- East London
Minimum Qualification:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
Minimum Years of Experience:
- Minimum 5 + Years’ experience years’ experience in software development (full stack)
- 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Have to have Docker and/or Kubernetes
- Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
- Proficient in W3C standards
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
- Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
- Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!
