New board members for Telkom as Samuels steps down

Alphonzo Samuels, a non-executive director of Telkom has resigned with effect from today (1 July 2021) for personal reasons.

Olufunke Ighodaro and Ethel Matenge-Sebesho have been appointed as independent non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Ighodaro has served on the boards of several private and publicly listed companies. She is a former CFO of Tiger Brands and Primedia, and an executive director of Barloworld and of 9mobile.

Ighodaro founded and led the private equity business of Kagiso Trust Investment Group and is currently a non-executive director of Massmart Holdings, Old Mutual and Old Mutual Life Assurance (South Africa), Ascential and Sabvest Capital. She was formerly a non-executive director of Datatec and Transaction Capital.

She holds a BSc (Honours) degree from Salford University, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and accredited as a Chartered Accountant with SAICA.

Matenge-Sebesho holds an MBA and an Associate Diploma in Banking (CAIB)SA. She has held various positions within Standard Chartered Bank and was responsible for management of the bank’s personal banking and marketing activities, as well as the restructuring of all the bank’s departments and implementation of new processes.

In 1996 she was appointed by the Botswana Cabinet as a board member of the Botswana Housing Corporation. She currently sits on the FNB Advisory Board, Distell Group Holdings, Ashburton Investments, and Sinmark Trust. She was formerly a non-executive director of FirstRand Limited, and Capevin Holdings.