Full Stack Python Developer
We are looking for a highly skilled computer programmer who is comfortable with both front and back-end programming. To be responsible for developing and designing front end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications, and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
Responsibilities:
- Developing front end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in computer science.
- 2 to 3 years of experience working experience.
- Experience working with Mobile Applications such as Android, Apple etc
- Experience with UI and UX design
- fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React, and Amber.
- Server based languages such as Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, and .Net.
- Database technologies such as MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB.
- Excellent verbal communication skills.
- Good problem-solving skills.
- Attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- PYTHON
- PHP
- REST
- JSON
- Javascript
- Django
- Python Development
- HTM
- CSS
- MONGO DB
- MYSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma