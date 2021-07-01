Python Developer

Jul 1, 2021

Full Stack Python Developer

We are looking for a highly skilled computer programmer who is comfortable with both front and back-end programming. To be responsible for developing and designing front end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications, and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
Responsibilities:

  • Developing front end website architecture.
  • Designing user interactions on web pages.
  • Developing back-end website applications.
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality.
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Designing and developing APIs.
  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
    Requirements:
  • Diploma / Degree in computer science.
  • 2 to 3 years of experience working experience.
  • Experience working with Mobile Applications such as Android, Apple etc
  • Experience with UI and UX design
  • fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
  • JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React, and Amber.
  • Server based languages such as Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, and .Net.
  • Database technologies such as MySQL, Oracle, and MongoDB.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills.
  • Good problem-solving skills.
  • Attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • PYTHON
  • PHP
  • REST
  • JSON
  • Javascript
  • Django
  • Python Development
  • HTM
  • CSS
  • MONGO DB
  • MYSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

