SAP FICO Consultant

A Cape Town based client is seeking the expertise of a SAP FI/CO Consultant.
Food Industry
Remote Work
Contract
Requirements:
- 8 – 10 years of SAP FICO experience
- Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
- Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting
- Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
- Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
- Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing
- Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
- Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
- Ability to work within a team environment
- Ability to deal with senior business stakeholders and understand and articulate a Finance S/4 vision and underpinned capability
- Ability to understand the nuances and interactions considering multiple stakeholders and third parties and be able to represent the client well in the environment (EQ)
- Ability to take multiple inputs (process design / template solutions / existing productive environment) and practically suggest how best to incorporate these into an implementable solution
Desired Skills:
- SAP FI/CO
- Implementation
- Integration
- Testing
- Teamwork
- Communication
- Presentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years