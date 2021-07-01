SAP FICO Consultant

Jul 1, 2021

A Cape Town based client is seeking the expertise of a SAP FI/CO Consultant.

Food Industry
Remote Work
Contract

Requirements:

  • 8 – 10 years of SAP FICO experience
  • Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
  • Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting
  • Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
  • Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
  • Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing
  • Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
  • Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
  • Ability to work within a team environment
  • Ability to deal with senior business stakeholders and understand and articulate a Finance S/4 vision and underpinned capability
  • Ability to understand the nuances and interactions considering multiple stakeholders and third parties and be able to represent the client well in the environment (EQ)
  • Ability to take multiple inputs (process design / template solutions / existing productive environment) and practically suggest how best to incorporate these into an implementable solution

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FI/CO
  • Implementation
  • Integration
  • Testing
  • Teamwork
  • Communication
  • Presentation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position