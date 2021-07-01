SAP FICO Consultant

A Cape Town based client is seeking the expertise of a SAP FI/CO Consultant.

Food Industry

Remote Work

Contract

Requirements:

8 – 10 years of SAP FICO experience

Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience

Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting

Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems

Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements

Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing

Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)

Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation

Ability to work within a team environment

Ability to deal with senior business stakeholders and understand and articulate a Finance S/4 vision and underpinned capability

Ability to understand the nuances and interactions considering multiple stakeholders and third parties and be able to represent the client well in the environment (EQ)

Ability to take multiple inputs (process design / template solutions / existing productive environment) and practically suggest how best to incorporate these into an implementable solution

Desired Skills:

SAP FI/CO

Implementation

Integration

Testing

Teamwork

Communication

Presentation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

