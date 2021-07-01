Scrum Master

We have a client looking for Scrum Master to be based in Stellenbosch. This role is to ensure product and software development teams follow Agile practices and Scrum Framework values, work to increase team efficiency and to provide motivation and guidance for process improvement.

Responsibilities

Facilitate the daily development stand-ups and enforce the use the Scrum task board.

Manage Agile ceremonies such as Sprint Planning, Grooming sessions and effective retrospectives.

Responsible for the process success assist the BA/PO and the team to enact the Scrum process to ensure productivity and delivery.

Help the team collaborate effectively and manage their work successfully so that they can make realistic commitments and create product increments reliably.

Monitor team throughput and delivery closely.

Support the BA/PO in making product decisions and tackle product owner empowerment issues.

Assist the BA/PO in Eliciting and documenting additional requirements from stakeholders by using a variety of techniques such as interviews, document analysis, use cases, and workflow analysis, in the scenario where the development team requires detailed information to effectively satisfy the request.

Manage and maintain process and product related documentation using Atlassian Confluence.

Effectively provide feedback to internal stakeholders.

Responsible for assisting the BA/PO with backlog management.

Proactively address problems and suggest possible solutions throughout the full software development lifecycle.

Assist with software testing and user acceptance testing

Promote Continuous Integration, TDD, Refactoring, User Stories, BDD, Visual Management, Pairing, Collaborative Design, Estimation, User Persona Sessions,

Story Mapping & Documentation

Skills and Qualifications

Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)

At least 3+ years experience in a Scrum Master role

At least 5+ years industry experience essential

Experience within an agile development environment

Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA

Experience with successful Agile techniques

