Senior Automation Tester

We are looking for a Senior Automation QA to join our team. It will be an initial 6-month contract; Cape Town based or remote from within South Africa. Please have a look at the details below and get in contact if youre interested in the opportunity: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior (7+ years experience)

Initial 6-month contract

Remote work (based in South Africa)

Experience with Open Source Testing Frameworks and Tools (Selenium, Robot Framework, etc.)

C#, Java, Python experience experience with one is fine

DevOps (CI/CD) experience and background is a must!

Scripting Guru! Terraform, Ansible, PowerShell, etc.

Strong Automation Framework background and able to create frameworks from scratch

Azure DevOps experience is a huge bonus

API experience

Comfortable working in an Agile environment

We need someone passionate who has some great skills and wants to do some amazing things.

