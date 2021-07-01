Senior Automation Tester

We are looking for a Senior Automation QA to join our team. It will be an initial 6-month contract; Cape Town based or remote from within South Africa. Please have a look at the details below and get in contact if youre interested in the opportunity: [Email Address Removed]
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Senior (7+ years experience)
Initial 6-month contract
Remote work (based in South Africa)
- Experience with Open Source Testing Frameworks and Tools (Selenium, Robot Framework, etc.)
- C#, Java, Python experience experience with one is fine
- DevOps (CI/CD) experience and background is a must!
- Scripting Guru! Terraform, Ansible, PowerShell, etc.
- Strong Automation Framework background and able to create frameworks from scratch
- Azure DevOps experience is a huge bonus
- API experience
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment
We need someone passionate who has some great skills and wants to do some amazing things.