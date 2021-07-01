Senior Java Developer

Jul 1, 2021

Experience

  • Developer with 5 to 10 years experience.
  • Interpretation and write up of Business Requirements and Program Specifications.
  • Requirement Analysis and Component Design including detailed Design.
  • Software development and configuration.
  • Creation and validation of Test Plans, Code Reviews of own and others work.
  • Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide.
  • Unit, integration and regression testing.
  • Participating in the design and creation of scalable Software.
  • Writing clean, functional code on the Front-End and Back-End.
  • Co-coordinating and providing implementation support.
  • Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues.
  • Being able to mentor growth of Junior Team Members.

Responsibilities

  • Work with Development Teams and Architects to ideate Software Solutions.
  • Build robust API Integration Layer.
  • Write effective APIs.
  • Develop and manage well-functioning Databases and Applications.
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade Software.
  • Create Security and Data Protection Settings.
  • Write Technical Documentation.
  • Work with BAs and QAs to improve Software

Requirements

  • Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), Web Servers (e.g. Apache)
  • Java 8
  • Spring Boot
  • Postgres
  • Maven

Soft Skill

  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
  • Great attention to detail.
  • Organizational skills.
  • An analytical mind.
  • Relevant Tertiary Education.

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your Application, please consider your Application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

