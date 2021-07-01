Senior Java Developer

Experience
- Developer with 5 to 10 years experience.
- Interpretation and write up of Business Requirements and Program Specifications.
- Requirement Analysis and Component Design including detailed Design.
- Software development and configuration.
- Creation and validation of Test Plans, Code Reviews of own and others work.
- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide.
- Unit, integration and regression testing.
- Participating in the design and creation of scalable Software.
- Writing clean, functional code on the Front-End and Back-End.
- Co-coordinating and providing implementation support.
- Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues.
- Being able to mentor growth of Junior Team Members.
Responsibilities
- Work with Development Teams and Architects to ideate Software Solutions.
- Build robust API Integration Layer.
- Write effective APIs.
- Develop and manage well-functioning Databases and Applications.
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade Software.
- Create Security and Data Protection Settings.
- Write Technical Documentation.
- Work with BAs and QAs to improve Software
Requirements
- Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), Web Servers (e.g. Apache)
- Java 8
- Spring Boot
- Postgres
- Maven
Soft Skill
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
- Great attention to detail.
- Organizational skills.
- An analytical mind.
- Relevant Tertiary Education.
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your Application, please consider your Application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.