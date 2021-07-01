Senior Java Developer

Experience

Developer with 5 to 10 years experience.

Interpretation and write up of Business Requirements and Program Specifications.

Requirement Analysis and Component Design including detailed Design.

Software development and configuration.

Creation and validation of Test Plans, Code Reviews of own and others work.

Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide.

Unit, integration and regression testing.

Participating in the design and creation of scalable Software.

Writing clean, functional code on the Front-End and Back-End.

Co-coordinating and providing implementation support.

Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues.

Being able to mentor growth of Junior Team Members.

Responsibilities

Work with Development Teams and Architects to ideate Software Solutions.

Build robust API Integration Layer.

Write effective APIs.

Develop and manage well-functioning Databases and Applications.

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade Software.

Create Security and Data Protection Settings.

Write Technical Documentation.

Work with BAs and QAs to improve Software

Requirements

Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), Web Servers (e.g. Apache)

Java 8

Spring Boot

Postgres

Maven

Soft Skill

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Organizational skills.

An analytical mind.

Relevant Tertiary Education.

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your Application, please consider your Application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed]; .

