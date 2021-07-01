Senior JavaScript Software Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing car manufacturer has an exciting position available for a JavaScript Software Developer to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB business units.

The applicant has the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and has a strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Technical Requirements:

8 to 10 years commercial experience

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Nodejs

REDIS

ORM

Postgres

CSS 3

Bootstrap

HTML 5

Docker

Docker Compose

Git

Jenkins

OpenAPI

Swagger

Java

Spring

Kafka

Reference Number for this position is GZ53238 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn offering a rate negotiable between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

