Senior JavaScript Software Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing car manufacturer has an exciting position available for a JavaScript Software Developer to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB business units.
The applicant has the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and has a strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Technical Requirements:
- 8 to 10 years commercial experience
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Nodejs
- REDIS
- ORM
- Postgres
- CSS 3
- Bootstrap
- HTML 5
- Docker
- Docker Compose
- Git
- Jenkins
- OpenAPI
- Swagger
- Java
- Spring
- Kafka
Reference Number for this position is GZ53238 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn offering a rate negotiable between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Nodejs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree