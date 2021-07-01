Senior Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer (C#) required for Cape Town based company

Our client is looking for someone who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications. They are building a worldwide platform and are growing their team with people who are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience to be part of their dedicated and successful team.

Requirements

5 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

Advantageous

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Does this sound like you?

Good attention to detail

Open to and willing to give critique

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution

Constantly learning about the things they are busy with and sharing with others

Salary is R1 080 000 p/a with great company perks such as daily breakfast, pizza if you work late, on-site gym access, group life insurance and paid maternity/paternity leave

Please contact Melinda Queck on [Phone Number Removed]; or email [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

C#

html

CSS

asp.net

Learn more/Apply for this position