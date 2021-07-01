Senior Software Engineer

Jul 1, 2021

Senior Software Engineer (C#) required for Cape Town based company

Our client is looking for someone who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications. They are building a worldwide platform and are growing their team with people who are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience to be part of their dedicated and successful team.

Requirements

  • 5 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
  • University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

Advantageous

  • Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)
  • Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)
  • Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)
  • High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
  • Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Does this sound like you?

  • Good attention to detail
  • Open to and willing to give critique
  • Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution
  • Constantly learning about the things they are busy with and sharing with others

Salary is R1 080 000 p/a with great company perks such as daily breakfast, pizza if you work late, on-site gym access, group life insurance and paid maternity/paternity leave

Please contact Melinda Queck on [Phone Number Removed]; or email [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • html
  • CSS
  • asp.net

Learn more/Apply for this position