Senior Software Engineer (C#) required for Cape Town based company
Our client is looking for someone who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications. They are building a worldwide platform and are growing their team with people who are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience to be part of their dedicated and successful team.
Requirements
- 5 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
- University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
Advantageous
- Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)
- Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)
- Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)
- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
- Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)
Does this sound like you?
- Good attention to detail
- Open to and willing to give critique
- Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution
- Constantly learning about the things they are busy with and sharing with others
Salary is R1 080 000 p/a with great company perks such as daily breakfast, pizza if you work late, on-site gym access, group life insurance and paid maternity/paternity leave
Please contact Melinda Queck on [Phone Number Removed]; or email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- html
- CSS
- asp.net