Senior Systems Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Senior Systems Developer.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience

Proven track record with minimum of 5 years of experience preferred.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is preferred:

Development Web, Windows & Mobile Development .NET Framework and Core NET, MVC, Web API and Core HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript jQuery, Angular and React ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.) Web Services (REST & SOAP) Databases SQL Server 2012-2019 Database Design Database Administration

Applications Windows Server 2012-2019 Internet Information Services (IIS) Visual Studio and Azure DevOps Git source control



Key Roles & Responsibilities

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

