Senior Systems Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Senior Systems Developer.
Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience
- Proven track record with minimum of 5 years of experience preferred.
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
- Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is preferred:
- Development
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- .NET Framework and Core
- NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Databases
- SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Database Administration
- Applications
- Windows Server 2012-2019
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Git source control
Key Roles & Responsibilities
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.