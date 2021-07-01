Software Developer (Full stack Java EE Focus)

Job Description:
Technical:
- Must be proficient in:
- Full Stack JavaEE Developer
- Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
- Proficient in Unix / Linux
- Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
- Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
- SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
- Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
- Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
- Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in CI/CD chain tools including SONARcube and BlackDuck
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Knowledge in: REST-API and micro service development using Java/J2EE, Springboot-Framework, Kubernetes and Docker Container
- Knowledge In: Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins
Non-Technical
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years experience in software development
- 3-5 years Project Management experience advantageous