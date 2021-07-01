Technical Administrator to assist the Technical department with logging calls for Technicians.
Scheduling service work, dispatching technicians.
General Administrative around service jobs.
Typing and following up of written quotations where relevant.
Timeous submission of documentation and reports.
Liaising with other departments regarding queries.
Maintain job progress board/follow up on calls.
Assist with debtor’s queries where relevant.
Handle invoices.
Comply with all related policies and procedures.
General Admin duties / functions.
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Support Administration
- Telephone Skills
- Document processing
- Accurate Data Entry
- Computer skills
- Office Duties
- Business Support Administration
- Excel spreadsheet
- General Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Dynamic well established Company situated in the North of Johannesburg, requires a well spoken candidates with good communication skills, to assist the Technical department with varous duties and functions.
Good client / customer liaison skills.
Strong figure orientation to assist with Invoices and some debtors follow up.
Someone from the Electronic Security Industry is important.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus