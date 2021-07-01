Technical Administrator

Technical Administrator to assist the Technical department with logging calls for Technicians.

Scheduling service work, dispatching technicians.

General Administrative around service jobs.

Typing and following up of written quotations where relevant.

Timeous submission of documentation and reports.

Liaising with other departments regarding queries.

Maintain job progress board/follow up on calls.

Assist with debtor’s queries where relevant.

Handle invoices.

Comply with all related policies and procedures.

General Admin duties / functions.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Support Administration

Telephone Skills

Document processing

Accurate Data Entry

Computer skills

Office Duties

Business Support Administration

Excel spreadsheet

General Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Dynamic well established Company situated in the North of Johannesburg, requires a well spoken candidates with good communication skills, to assist the Technical department with varous duties and functions.

Good client / customer liaison skills.

Strong figure orientation to assist with Invoices and some debtors follow up.

Someone from the Electronic Security Industry is important.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

