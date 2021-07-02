Analyst: Payments at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To perform payment analyses and research to identify payment trends, potential risks, competitor analyses and define potential payment strategies to ensure that Capitec Electronic payments is relevant with the latest payment trends.

Experience

Minimum:

5+yrs work experience as an Analyst in a senior role:

In a banking, financial services environment Preferably, experience of working in Payments Providing and creating insights Working through data and information and informing strategy. Providing insights and guidance supported by facts and motivation Conducting research



Ideal:

Modelling tools and methods

Machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements

Interbank environment, including regulations and compliance

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or Statistics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Economics or Statistics

Knowledge

Minimum:

Analytics methods, tools

Predictive analytics, trend analysis

Research methods

Statistical software (ex. SAS, R, Python)

Database querying software (ex. SQL)

Cloud computing (e.g. AWS, Azure, Hadoop, Spark)

Understanding of corporate finance

Ideal:

Capitec Bank’s policies and systems

Modelling tools and methods

Machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements

Interbank environment, including regulations and compliance

Skills

SQL Skills

Analytical Skills

Researching skills

Business writing skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

