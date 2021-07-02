Analyst: Payments at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To perform payment analyses and research to identify payment trends, potential risks, competitor analyses and define potential payment strategies to ensure that Capitec Electronic payments is relevant with the latest payment trends.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5+yrs work experience as an Analyst in a senior role:
- In a banking, financial services environment
- Preferably, experience of working in Payments
- Providing and creating insights
- Working through data and information and informing strategy.
- Providing insights and guidance supported by facts and motivation
- Conducting research
Ideal:
- Modelling tools and methods
- Machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements
- Interbank environment, including regulations and compliance
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or Statistics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Economics or Statistics
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Analytics methods, tools
- Predictive analytics, trend analysis
- Research methods
- Statistical software (ex. SAS, R, Python)
- Database querying software (ex. SQL)
- Cloud computing (e.g. AWS, Azure, Hadoop, Spark)
- Understanding of corporate finance
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank’s policies and systems
- Modelling tools and methods
- Machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements
- Interbank environment, including regulations and compliance
Skills
- SQL Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Researching skills
- Business writing skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals