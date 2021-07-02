Business Analyst (Johannesburg or Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements

Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant business experience within the remote banking related channels

Basic project management experience

Ideal:

At least 1 – 3 years’ experience as Product Analyst / Junior Business Analyst within the remote banking related channels

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes

Application development

Business analysis and design

Standards and governance

Testing practices

A relevant process modelling language (i.e. UML)

Business process modelling (BPM)

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Agile development life cycle

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

