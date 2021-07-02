Business Intelligence Analyst (Johannesburg or Cape Town) at Capitec

Jul 2, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To utilize Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.

  • The role could focus on one of the other environments
    • Operations – Branches, Call centre, Cash Management

    • Credit Value Stream – Creditbook, Recoveries, Collections, Granting

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 4 – 6 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Engineering – Industrial
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

  • Financial systems & procedures

  • Database design principles

  • Advanced Excel

  • Advanced Word

  • SQL or SAS

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Operational environment

  • Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
    • Power BI/ Qlikview

    • Visual Basic

Skills

  • Influencing Skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Analytical Skills
  • Reporting Skills
  • Presentation Skills

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Analysing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adapting and Responding to Change

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position