Business Intelligence Analyst (Johannesburg or Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To utilize Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.
- The role could focus on one of the other environments
- Operations – Branches, Call centre, Cash Management
- Credit Value Stream – Creditbook, Recoveries, Collections, Granting
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 4 – 6 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Engineering – Industrial
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
- Advanced Excel
- Advanced Word
- SQL or SAS
Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Operational environment
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
- Power BI/ Qlikview
- Visual Basic
Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.