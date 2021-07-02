Business Intelligence Analyst (Johannesburg or Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To utilize Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.

The role could focus on one of the other environments

Operations – Branches, Call centre, Cash Management Credit Value Stream – Creditbook, Recoveries, Collections, Granting



Experience

Minimum:

At least 4 – 6 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Engineering – Industrial

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principles

Advanced Excel

Advanced Word

SQL or SAS

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Operational environment

Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Power BI/ Qlikview Visual Basic



Skills

Influencing Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Reporting Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

