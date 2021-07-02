C# Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Senior C# Full Stack Developer Role in South Africa

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forC# Full Stack DeveloperProfessionals with5+ yearsof solid development experience in Angular Developmentand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

As part of the Development team and as a specialized .NET Developer you will have the opportunity to take ownership and lead the drive in delivering these high-profile business solutions. You will be integrating these with existing systems and applications as well as building from inception. Working with a team of analysts, architects, project managers, and testers you will be taking the solutions through their full development lifecycle and will be working closely with the business.

If you are a full-stack .NET Developer who likes to partner with various business units to deliver exciting, business-enhancing solutions then this role is for you.

As a Strong C#Full Stack Developer,you will be involved in:

A developer who is comfortable working on their own on the web front-end, service layer, or database

Working with key Digital teams to understand the requirements of the business and working from the end goal backwards

Designing the solution to best fit the needs of the business

Bringing your experience as a full-stack developer to produce these businesses enhancing applications and software

Utilising your front-end skills to provide functional and intuitive user interfaces

Participating in daily stand-ups to ensure that the fortnightly sprint cycles are going to be met

Taking on a leadership role you will review the teams code, mentoring junior members of the team and representing the team within the customer

Qualifications

The key skills and experience you will bring to this role include:

Strong experience across .NET Development, C#

A good working knowledge of ASP.Net and WebAPI

Experience in building web applications using Javascript/JQuery/Angular 6+

Knowledge of database development, ideally SQL

Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial

