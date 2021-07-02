C# Full Stack Developer (Intermediate Level)

The Role: Essential functions:
- Build full-stack applications as part of a project
team.
- Must be able to function as part of a team, taking responsibility for building the functionality required on time and to the highest quality.
- Work under guidance from project manager and project architect.
- Take responsibility for assigned deliverables.
- Deliver on time without comebacks.
- Must be able to communicate and keep up in a fast-paced, agile and complex environment.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Any development-focussed certification (i.e.
programming). If not certified, must commit to complete a preferred certification (listed below) within 6 months at own time. Company will carry exam cost.
Preferred Qualification:
- MCSD: AppBuilder or Certified Azure Developer.
Experience required:Minimum 3 ?? 5 years?? experience in a software
development project team.
Other than that, essential skills & experience:
- Angular (recent iteration)
- dotNet Core
- MVC & EF
- RESTful API
- JSON
- SQL and Basic RDBMS
- Basic Source control (push, pull, branching, checkins
etc).
The following also desirable:
- Microsoft Azure knowledge / experience
- DevOps
- Agile development