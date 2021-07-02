C# Full Stack Developer (Intermediate Level)

The Role: Essential functions:

Build full-stack applications as part of a project

team. Must be able to function as part of a team, taking responsibility for building the functionality required on time and to the highest quality.

Work under guidance from project manager and project architect.

Take responsibility for assigned deliverables.

Deliver on time without comebacks.

Must be able to communicate and keep up in a fast-paced, agile and complex environment.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Any development-focussed certification (i.e.

programming). If not certified, must commit to complete a preferred certification (listed below) within 6 months at own time. Company will carry exam cost.

Preferred Qualification:

MCSD: AppBuilder or Certified Azure Developer.

Experience required:Minimum 3 ?? 5 years?? experience in a software

development project team.

Other than that, essential skills & experience:

Angular (recent iteration)

dotNet Core

MVC & EF

RESTful API

JSON

SQL and Basic RDBMS

Basic Source control (push, pull, branching, checkins

etc).

The following also desirable:

Microsoft Azure knowledge / experience

DevOps

Agile development

