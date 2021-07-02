CIB Digital Technician – Front end developer

Job Description:
Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Duties:
- Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front end Technologies
- Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
- Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Make design and technical decisions for Front end projects.
- Develop application code and unit test in the React/Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience
- Ensure high performance
Requirements:
- 3 5+ years development experience
- Minimum 2 years front-end experience (experience must be in the last 2 years)
- Experience in React (Angular beneficial)
- Beneficial Front end skills: Electron, Redux, ELK, Elastic, Fluent d, Kibana, State Management in a front end framework
- Beneficial technical skills: Cloud, Rancher, Docker/Containerization, DevOps (i.e. pipeline deployment, repository management), Azure
- Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc
- Back end experience nice to have
- Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field
- Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
- Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)
- Hand on and implements complex Front end / React applications, directives, controllers, services
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability and drive to work in a fast paced, high pressure environment