CIB Digital Technician – Front end developer

Job Description:

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Duties:

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front end Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Make design and technical decisions for Front end projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the React/Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience

Ensure high performance

Requirements:

3 5+ years development experience

Minimum 2 years front-end experience (experience must be in the last 2 years)

Experience in React (Angular beneficial)

Beneficial Front end skills: Electron, Redux, ELK, Elastic, Fluent d, Kibana, State Management in a front end framework

Beneficial technical skills: Cloud, Rancher, Docker/Containerization, DevOps (i.e. pipeline deployment, repository management), Azure

Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc

Back end experience nice to have

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Front end / React applications, directives, controllers, services

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Ability and drive to work in a fast paced, high pressure environment

