CIB Digital Technician – Front end developer

Jul 2, 2021

Job Description:

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Duties:

  • Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front end Technologies
  • Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
  • Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  • Make design and technical decisions for Front end projects.
  • Develop application code and unit test in the React/Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience
  • Ensure high performance

Requirements:

  • 3 5+ years development experience
  • Minimum 2 years front-end experience (experience must be in the last 2 years)
  • Experience in React (Angular beneficial)
  • Beneficial Front end skills: Electron, Redux, ELK, Elastic, Fluent d, Kibana, State Management in a front end framework
  • Beneficial technical skills: Cloud, Rancher, Docker/Containerization, DevOps (i.e. pipeline deployment, repository management), Azure
  • Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc
  • Back end experience nice to have
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field
  • Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
  • Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)
  • Hand on and implements complex Front end / React applications, directives, controllers, services
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability and drive to work in a fast paced, high pressure environment

