Developer: Back End (Cape Town and Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for task design and task & project development of Capitec Bank Back-End applications according to specifications
Experience
Min:
- At least5+ years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment
- Proven BANCS experience and / or successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Minimum
- Cobol
- SQL
- JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
- Ideal
- Unix
- Minimum
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
1. IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Banking systems environment
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals