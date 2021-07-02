DevOps Developer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Online Learning Solutions Platform in Centurion seeks the technical expertise of a DevOps Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to develop and maintain the CI/CD while ensuring the environment for the Dev team remains secure. You will require a suitable Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification with 3 years Windows/Linux Servers administration in a highly distributed & scalable environment and strong skills in the following: MSSQL, MySQL, AWS, Google, Azure, Docker, PostgreSQL, LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU and Bash/PowerShell Scripting You should also possess the ability to prioritise development tasks to match timelines and be familiar with Security+, MCSE and Linux+.DUTIES:

Develop and maintain the CI/CD and secure environment for the Development team.

Ensure the latest security standards are maintained.

Change Control Management of internal and external software deployments.

Advise and implement DevOps best practises.

Development on ad hoc projects and systems.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification.

Experience/Skills

3 Years experience

Administrating Windows/Linux Servers in a highly distributed and scalable environment.

Of at least one Software Development language. Excellent understanding of Database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL). Software Deployment methodology (CI/CD). Cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure). Hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker). Bash/PowerShell scripting. Be familiar with Security+, MCSE and Linux+.



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

