Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Java / Cloud Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Technical / Functional Skills:

Cloud/Java Programming

Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.

Review system design and improve functionality.

Review and present changes to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.

System integration to and from other endpoints.

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices

AWS Cloud, API, Java and other Serverless development and support (highly advantageous).

Java 8+

JEE 7

Lambda

AWS Cloud (Highly Advantageous)

DB2/SQL/Oracle DB

Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes

Maven multi module project setup and development

Git with Bitbucket

Linux/Shell scripting

Open API

Code quality with Sonar

Angular (advantageous)

Payara/Quarkus (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO Standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Apply today for more information on this great opportunity!

Desired Skills:

Cloud

AWS

Java

System Testing

SQL

Oracle

Product Owner

AWS Cloud

API

Java 8+

JEE 7

Lambda

DB2

Openshift

Docker

Kubernetes

Git

Bitbucket

Angular

Payara

Sonar

Maven

User Training

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position