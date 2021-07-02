Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Java / Cloud Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Cloud/Java Programming
- Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.
- Review system design and improve functionality.
- Review and present changes to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
- System integration to and from other endpoints.
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices
- AWS Cloud, API, Java and other Serverless development and support (highly advantageous).
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- Lambda
- AWS Cloud (Highly Advantageous)
- DB2/SQL/Oracle DB
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket
- Linux/Shell scripting
- Open API
- Code quality with Sonar
- Angular (advantageous)
- Payara/Quarkus (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT
- Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO Standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
Apply today for more information on this great opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- AWS
- Java
- System Testing
- SQL
- Oracle
- Product Owner
- AWS Cloud
- API
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- Lambda
- DB2
- Openshift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Angular
- Payara
- Sonar
- Maven
- User Training
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma