Java Developer

Jul 2, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Java / Cloud Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Cloud/Java Programming
  • Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.
  • Review system design and improve functionality.
  • Review and present changes to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
  • System integration to and from other endpoints.
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices
  • AWS Cloud, API, Java and other Serverless development and support (highly advantageous).
  • Java 8+
  • JEE 7
  • Lambda
  • AWS Cloud (Highly Advantageous)
  • DB2/SQL/Oracle DB
  • Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • Git with Bitbucket
  • Linux/Shell scripting
  • Open API
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Angular (advantageous)
  • Payara/Quarkus (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT
  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO Standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits

Apply today for more information on this great opportunity!

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • Java
  • System Testing
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Product Owner
  • AWS Cloud
  • API
  • Java 8+
  • JEE 7
  • Lambda
  • DB2
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • Angular
  • Payara
  • Sonar
  • Maven
  • User Training

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position