Jul 2, 2021

Our multinational software and consulting company is looking for a Senior Mobile Developer.

Job & Company Description:
They provide sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Education:

  • Diploma or Degree in IT
  • 5-7 years experience development experience
  • Technical Competency SWIFT language
  • Experience working in an AGILE environment

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • interaction with end users to gather requirements
  • Interpretation and write up of business requirements
  • technical documents and program specifications
  • Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design and resolving design issues
  • Impact analysis of change requests and issues/incidents and identification of solutions, including creation of appropriate documentation, Planning and monitoring defect prevention activities.
  • Implementing and managing quality assurance processes
  • Software development and configuration
  • Creation and validation of test plans
  • Providing direction and guidance to a team of developers including allocation and management of workload, Conducting code reviews.

