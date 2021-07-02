.NET Developer

Activities will include:

The ideal candidate will work in an Agile development environment, building web and desktop applications, and web-services with solid skills in:

Microsoft .NET 5.0 using C#

Microsoft .Net Framework (.NET 4.6 – .NET4.8 ) using C#

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API

Microsoft Entity Framework Core

Microsoft WPF

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML

AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript frameworks

Requirements:

A minimum of three years’ experience working in an Agile development environment with knowledge of and experience with:

Microsoft Azure DevOps (Formerly VSTS)

Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server & Oracle

Ability to layout web pages ready for end user

Developing .NET Web Services

W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice

Excellent understanding of the full SDLC, including Agile development methodology

Source Control

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills;

Team player, client-focused, committed to quality.

Desired Skills:

C#

Visual Studio

ASP.NET

MVC

Web API

WPF

Learn more/Apply for this position