.NET Developer

Jul 2, 2021

Activities will include:

The ideal candidate will work in an Agile development environment, building web and desktop applications, and web-services with solid skills in:

  • Microsoft .NET 5.0 using C#
  • Microsoft .Net Framework (.NET 4.6 – .NET4.8 ) using C#
  • Microsoft Visual Studio
  • Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API
  • Microsoft Entity Framework Core
  • Microsoft WPF
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML
  • AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript frameworks

Requirements:

A minimum of three years’ experience working in an Agile development environment with knowledge of and experience with:

  • Microsoft Azure DevOps (Formerly VSTS)
  • Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server & Oracle
  • Ability to layout web pages ready for end user
  • Developing .NET Web Services
  • W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice
  • Excellent understanding of the full SDLC, including Agile development methodology
  • Source Control
  • Excellent technical skills;
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities;
  • Excellent communication skills;
  • Team player, client-focused, committed to quality.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Visual Studio
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • Web API
  • WPF

