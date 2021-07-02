QA Tester at UK Companies

Jul 2, 2021

Testers

I am looking for resources based in South Africa to work for my clients in the UK.
The work will initially be short term contracts (3 – 6 month) moving into permanent roles eventually.
We need professional South Africans with good work ethic that is looking for remote work and in turn getting paid good salaries.

Initially I am needing to source 2 testers for a potential 12-month contract who have experience is some or all of the following type of testing:

  • Functional Regression Testing
  • Functional Automation
  • API Automation
  • Performance/Load/Stress
  • Security/Penetration Testing

Below is some scope around the roles:

  • RestSharp or similar for automated API testing
  • BDD testing tools, SpecFlow, Cucumber or similar
  • Use of Git, or CodeCommit for version control
  • Performance testing with JMETER, API & GUI
  • Experience adopting security best practices
  • System or platform integration testing within a cloud environment
  • Proven delivery skills in a fast-paced testing environment
  • Confident liaison with external parties and partners
  • Working within an Agile framework
  • Understanding of CI/CD, DevOps
  • Use of Jira, ALM/Quality Centre or similar

Desired Skills:

  • restsharp
  • apitesting
  • Jmeter
  • agile

