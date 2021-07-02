QA Tester at UK Companies

Testers
I am looking for resources based in South Africa to work for my clients in the UK.
The work will initially be short term contracts (3 – 6 month) moving into permanent roles eventually.
We need professional South Africans with good work ethic that is looking for remote work and in turn getting paid good salaries.
Initially I am needing to source 2 testers for a potential 12-month contract who have experience is some or all of the following type of testing:
- Functional Regression Testing
- Functional Automation
- API Automation
- Performance/Load/Stress
- Security/Penetration Testing
Below is some scope around the roles:
- RestSharp or similar for automated API testing
- BDD testing tools, SpecFlow, Cucumber or similar
- Use of Git, or CodeCommit for version control
- Performance testing with JMETER, API & GUI
- Experience adopting security best practices
- System or platform integration testing within a cloud environment
- Proven delivery skills in a fast-paced testing environment
- Confident liaison with external parties and partners
- Working within an Agile framework
- Understanding of CI/CD, DevOps
- Use of Jira, ALM/Quality Centre or similar
