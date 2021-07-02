QA Tester at UK Companies

Testers

I am looking for resources based in South Africa to work for my clients in the UK.

The work will initially be short term contracts (3 – 6 month) moving into permanent roles eventually.

We need professional South Africans with good work ethic that is looking for remote work and in turn getting paid good salaries.

Initially I am needing to source 2 testers for a potential 12-month contract who have experience is some or all of the following type of testing:

Functional Regression Testing

Functional Automation

API Automation

Performance/Load/Stress

Security/Penetration Testing

Below is some scope around the roles:

RestSharp or similar for automated API testing

BDD testing tools, SpecFlow, Cucumber or similar

Use of Git, or CodeCommit for version control

Performance testing with JMETER, API & GUI

Experience adopting security best practices

System or platform integration testing within a cloud environment

Proven delivery skills in a fast-paced testing environment

Confident liaison with external parties and partners

Working within an Agile framework

Understanding of CI/CD, DevOps

Use of Jira, ALM/Quality Centre or similar

Desired Skills:

restsharp

apitesting

Jmeter

agile

