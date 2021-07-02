SAP FICO Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client in the Banking space has a great 12 month contract for a SAP FICO Fundi who possess the Concur skill. This role is a remote position

Successful candidates will be responsible for the following:-

Deliver demonstrations for all SAP Concur services & solutions – Keep current with industry events, solution offerings, etc.

Provide advice and guidance to other Solution Consultants as requested; share knowledge with the greater team

Regularly participate in team meetings and strategy calls

Build and maintain a thorough knowledge of all SAP Concur solutions, updates, functionality, etc.

Provide input on prospect requirements, gaps and strengths,

Interact and effectively communicate with internal and external customers

Operate under moderate supervision

Be aware of, and comply with, all corporate policies

Support Concur solution

Desired Skills:

Delivery of Concur services and solutions

