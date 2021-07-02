SAP FICO Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client in the Banking space has a great 12 month contract for a SAP FICO Fundi who possess the Concur skill. This role is a remote position
Successful candidates will be responsible for the following:-
- Deliver demonstrations for all SAP Concur services & solutions – Keep current with industry events, solution offerings, etc.
- Provide advice and guidance to other Solution Consultants as requested; share knowledge with the greater team
- Regularly participate in team meetings and strategy calls
- Build and maintain a thorough knowledge of all SAP Concur solutions, updates, functionality, etc.
- Provide input on prospect requirements, gaps and strengths,
- Interact and effectively communicate with internal and external customers
- Operate under moderate supervision
- Be aware of, and comply with, all corporate policies
- Support Concur solution
Desired Skills:
- Delivery of Concur services and solutions