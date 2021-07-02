Senior Desktop Support Technician at Talenttac

Our client within the IT space servicing the retail sector is looking for a Senior Desktop Support Technician to join their team.

Set-up and install workstations

Identify computer hardware and software problems

Fix computer hardware and software problems

Complete administrative records as required

Manage Office 365 licenses, subscriptions and user management; increase engagement with Office 365

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification

Minimum 4 years experience in a Desktop Support environment

Advanced Understanding of Office 365 Suite and environment

Willingness to continuous learning and understand Office 365 capabilities, plans, service descriptions and features

Understanding of cloud technologies and migrating on-prem to the cloud

Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus

Able to work independently without direct supervision

Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure

Good administration and time-management skills.

Own transport

Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally

