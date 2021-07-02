Senior .NET Developer – Financial Software

We are looking to connect with Senior Developers for a client in the Financial Software Development space. This position is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science (or other relevant Degree) *Unfortunately we cannot accept Diplomas for this position.

5+ years’ experience in a similar role

Must have experience in the financial / Insurance sector.

Solid experience with: C#.NET

SQL

ReSharper

SVN

WinForms

DevExpress.

Residing in Cape Town

About The Employer:

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

