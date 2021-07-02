Senior Project Manager

Our client requires a Project Manager to run a Active Directory Migration. Active Directory technical skill preferable as well as Migration experience.

Requirements:

Good to have AD skills & AD domain migration experience and good Project.

Overall Governance (Service Management, Operational Control, Project Management, Team Management, Management Reporting)

Update the Project Plan as required with the planned and the actuals date of completion of the activities

highlight the impact in the schedule change and the also the RISK and Dependencies

Should be able to review and finalize the scope, should be able to define objectives and targets

To be able to provide directions to the team to meet the de ned deliverables

Review the progress and milestones of delivery team

Participate for Management review meetings on service performance

Track Migration and Report Risks.

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Status reporting, client communication & to keep the management stakeholders aware of the progress.

Update the Project Plan as required with the planned and the actuals date of completion of the activities highlight the impact in the schedule change and the also the RISK and Dependencies

Great educational background, preferably in the elds of computer science or engineering for technical project managers

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

This is a 12 month Contract.

Apply today to take advantage of this great opportunity!

Desired Skills:

AD Skills

AD Domain

Domain Migration

RISK

Dependencies

PMP

Prince

MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position