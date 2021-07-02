Senior Software Developer at emediaIT

Are you an exceptional software developer, passionate about technology and driven to be the best you can be?
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer that will help lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.
Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.
Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Requirements:
- Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- C#.Net Development
- C#
- Web Applications Development
- HTML
- CSS
- MVC
- MS SQL Server
- Database Design
- Database Administration
- Web Services
- orm
- Jquery
- Javascript
- typescript
- Azure Development
- Visual Studio
- Web API
- AzureDevOps
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer that will help lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.
Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.
Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.
Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.
Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.
Our Values:
Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.
Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.
Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.
Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.
Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.
Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.
Why emediaIT?
– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.
– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.
– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Rewards
- Cell allowance
- medical aid
- re-imbursed travel