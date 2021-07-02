Senior Software Developer at emediaIT

Jul 2, 2021

Are you an exceptional software developer, passionate about technology and driven to be the best you can be?

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer that will help lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget
  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

  • Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred
  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • C#.Net Development
  • C#
  • Web Applications Development
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MVC
  • MS SQL Server
  • Database Design
  • Database Administration
  • Web Services
  • orm
  • Jquery
  • Javascript
  • typescript
  • Azure Development
  • Visual Studio
  • Web API
  • AzureDevOps
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.

Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Our Values:
Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.
Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.
Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.
Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.
Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.
Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.

Why emediaIT?

– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.
– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.
– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Rewards
  • Cell allowance
  • medical aid
  • re-imbursed travel

