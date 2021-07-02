Senior Software Developer at emediaIT

Are you an exceptional software developer, passionate about technology and driven to be the best you can be?

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer that will help lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Roles and responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#.Net Development

C#

Web Applications Development

HTML

CSS

MVC

MS SQL Server

Database Design

Database Administration

Web Services

orm

Jquery

Javascript

typescript

Azure Development

Visual Studio

Web API

AzureDevOps

Git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.

Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Our Values:

Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.

Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.

Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.

Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.

Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.

Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.

Why emediaIT?

– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.

– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.

– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Rewards

Cell allowance

medical aid

re-imbursed travel

