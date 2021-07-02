Software Test Analyst (Cape Town and Johannesburg) at Capitec

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

To collaborate with the Business Analysts to define test scenarios

To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team

To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements

To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data

To participate in the preparation of required test environments

Experience

Minimum:

2 – 3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment

Ideal:

SQL Query Language Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Certification in Other or Software Testing

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum Knowledge Required:

Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)

Best practice in software and hardware testing

Ideal Knowledge Required:

Application of test tools

UML

Test Automation

Financial/Banking Systems

Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Influencing Skills

Analytical Skills

Decision making skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position