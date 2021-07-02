Solutions Architect

Jul 2, 2021

  • Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
  • Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
  • Work closely with Information Technology professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
  • Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
  • Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope
  • Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
  • Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
  • Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution Provides active input into new customer requirements and opportunities, including new products, solutions and how this will impact revenue for the business unit.
  • Drive collaboration, performance, cross and upsell opportunities.
  • Design, Specification, Presentation, Compliance, Costing of Tender Proposals.
  • Enhance relationship building and customer service ethos within the environment encompassing all stakeholders
  • Enhance customer satisfaction levels and ensure that it is at the business unit required standard or better at all times.
  • Responsible for ensuring technical proposals are delivered on time, within budget and within specification.
  • Responsible to support the sales team in providing solutions within time and budget
  • Attend any company related meeting, forum or gathering and represent the business unit as required.
  • Educate and keep the organisation up to date on current industry standards and trends that affect the industry.
  • Coach, support, mentor and challenge subordinates in the application of effective operations practices, provide advice and guidance on complex issues in order to minimise risk and ensure performance.
  • Responsible for the full participation in ISO compliance and audit requirements within the team.
  • Successfully complete own scheduled training and other development interventions as indicated

  • Manage relationships with various departments, OEM’s, contractors and suppliers and act as a trusted advisor.

  • 8-10 years of progressive, professional and holistic industry experience

  • Experience managing technology consulting or services function within a complex organisation
  • Minimum 8-10 years at Pre/Post Sales Engineering level
  • Required exposure and/or skills as below:
  • Project management and leadership skills are essential
  • Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
  • Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
  • Experience in software engineering and design architecture
  • Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
  • Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
  • Professional experience working with and analyzing computer hardware and software
  • Extensive knowledge and experience working with operating systems

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Implementation
  • Integration Architecture
  • Pre-sales
  • Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

