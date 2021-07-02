SQL Database Administrator

SQL Database Administrator – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident Database Administrator who has an urgent sense of delivery looking for exposure to a variety of VMWare hosts with Windows servers!

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious SQL Database Administrator to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R30 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Database experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

MS Certified – highly advantageous

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

Proven working experience as a SQL Database Administrator

Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications

Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity and SQL

Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding

Previous experience with DBA case tools (frontend/backend) and third party tools

Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Responsibilities:

Build database systems of high availability and quality depending on each end user’s specialised role

Design and implement database in accordance to end users information needs and views

Define users and enable data distribution to the right user, in appropriate format and in a timely manner

Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data

Minimise database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses

Provide proactive and reactive data management support and training to users

Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

SQL Database Administrator

Database Administrator

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

