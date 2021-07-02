SQL Database Administrator – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident Database Administrator who has an urgent sense of delivery looking for exposure to a variety of VMWare hosts with Windows servers!
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious SQL Database Administrator to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R30 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Database experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- MS Certified – highly advantageous
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Proven working experience as a SQL Database Administrator
- Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications
- Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity and SQL
- Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding
- Previous experience with DBA case tools (frontend/backend) and third party tools
- Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Responsibilities:
- Build database systems of high availability and quality depending on each end user’s specialised role
- Design and implement database in accordance to end users information needs and views
- Define users and enable data distribution to the right user, in appropriate format and in a timely manner
- Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data
- Minimise database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses
- Provide proactive and reactive data management support and training to users
- Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity
- Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Database Administrator
- Database Administrator
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance