Vodacom Business Africa extends pan-African network to South America

Vodacom Business Africa has taken a step into Brazil, increasing its fixed-connectivity coverage to five continents across the globe.

The trans-Atlantic connection has been made possible through the undersea South Atlantic Cable System, the first to directly link the African continent’s southern hemisphere with South America.

With the latest addition of Brazil, the extensive network reach now spans South America in addition to Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The drive to support the globalisation of multinational businesses is a commitment Vodacom Business Africa stands behind, despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our promise to our valued clients, both new and existing, is to leverage the most optimised fixed-connectivity network routes available into Africa. In so doing, we are shortening the distances between Africa and South America for multinational businesses seeking to consume their hybrid clouds optimally from Africa, as they expand their operations via this inter-continental trading corridor,” says Trevor Naidoo, executive head: technology and operations of Vodacom Business Africa.

Vodacom Business Africa’s IP Backbone provides an enterprise grade solution that allows organisations to aggregate all their communications between sites and remote workers onto a single, reliable, private Wide Area Network (WAN) underpinned by a network with a global reach.

“Through our flexible, hybrid, local and international billing options, we can provide convenient support for varying multinational contracting models. Our global service management suite enables us to deliver a consistent brand experience across your business estate,” adds Naidoo.