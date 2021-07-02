Xamarin Developer

Xamarin Developer position available

Job & Company Description:

You will be joining one of the top 100 companies in South Africa. The company is passionate about creating tailored solutions to individual companies with the highest standards ensured. You will be part of a team where you will build long-term partnership because one of the core missions at the company is keeping and maintaining those relationships.

Education:

IT Related Degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

2+ years experience

Experience developing in Xamarin

Familiar with development technologies

Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Cherine van Tonder

IT Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position