Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions(Cape Town and Johannesburg ) at Capitec

Jul 5, 2021

Purpose Statement

The purpose of this role is to perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support

of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements.

Experience

Minimum:

  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

  • XML, JAVA, SQL, Open API (Swagger), Spring, Rest Services, Maven

Preferred:

  • Payments related experience (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)

  • Experience in the following development languages:

  • CI/CD, Dev Ops, Cloud (Azure, AWS)

  • 7 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintechs related industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Minimum requirements of the following areas:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Application development

  • Standards and governance

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Testing practices

Preferred:

  • UML

  • Systems analysis and design

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

  • Docker, Kubernetes and cloud based environments (e.g. AWS and Azure)

  • Payments related knowledge (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)

  • Banking systems environment

  • Banking business model

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

