Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions(Cape Town and Johannesburg ) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

The purpose of this role is to perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support

of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements.

Experience

Minimum:

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

XML, JAVA, SQL, Open API (Swagger), Spring, Rest Services, Maven

Preferred:

Payments related experience (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)

Experience in the following development languages:

CI/CD, Dev Ops, Cloud (Azure, AWS)

7 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintechs related industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Minimum requirements of the following areas:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Preferred:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Docker, Kubernetes and cloud based environments (e.g. AWS and Azure)

Payments related knowledge (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

