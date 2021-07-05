Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions(Cape Town and Johannesburg ) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
The purpose of this role is to perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support
of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements.
Experience
Minimum:
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- XML, JAVA, SQL, Open API (Swagger), Spring, Rest Services, Maven
Preferred:
- Payments related experience (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)
- Experience in the following development languages:
- CI/CD, Dev Ops, Cloud (Azure, AWS)
- 7 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintechs related industry.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
Minimum requirements of the following areas:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Preferred:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Docker, Kubernetes and cloud based environments (e.g. AWS and Azure)
- Payments related knowledge (mobile payments, QR, money transfers, Card)
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.